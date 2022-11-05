Buxton reach FA Cup second round once again after seeing off Merthyr

Buxton are through to the second round of the FA Cup for the second successive season after beating Merthyr Town 2-0 in an all-non league clash at The Silverlands.

Buxton were awarded a penalty just five minutes into the encounter when Liam Angel appeared to handle the ball inside the area and Diego De Girolamo dispatched the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner.

Merthyr almost found an equaliser midway through the first period when Tom Handley smashed in a shot from outside the area but Buxton goalkeeper Theo Richardson was on hand to keep the ball out.

The National League North hosts went in search of a second goal and almost got one when substitute Jason Gilchrist’s header smashed off the crossbar with the score still 1-0 with 10 minutes to go.

Merthyr, who play in the Southern League Premier South, had struggled to get into the second half with the home side making most of the running and they came close once again when Warren Clarke’s header from close range went just over the bar.

Buxton got the second goal they deserved with two minutes to play when Gilchrist tapped home and ensured their presence in the second-round draw.