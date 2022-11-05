Search

05 Nov 2022

Buxton reach FA Cup second round once again after seeing off Merthyr

Buxton reach FA Cup second round once again after seeing off Merthyr

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:27 PM

Buxton are through to the second round of the FA Cup for the second successive season after beating Merthyr Town 2-0 in an all-non league clash at The Silverlands.

Buxton were awarded a penalty just five minutes into the encounter when Liam Angel appeared to handle the ball inside the area and Diego De Girolamo dispatched the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner.

Merthyr almost found an equaliser midway through the first period when Tom Handley smashed in a shot from outside the area but Buxton goalkeeper Theo Richardson was on hand to keep the ball out.

The National League North hosts went in search of a second goal and almost got one when substitute Jason Gilchrist’s header smashed off the crossbar with the score still 1-0 with 10 minutes to go.

Merthyr, who play in the Southern League Premier South, had struggled to get into the second half with the home side making most of the running and they came close once again when Warren Clarke’s header from close range went just over the bar.

Buxton got the second goal they deserved with two minutes to play when Gilchrist tapped home and ensured their presence in the second-round draw.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media