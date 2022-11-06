Search

06 Nov 2022

Ruben Neves looks forward to working with Julen Lopetegui again

Ruben Neves looks forward to working with Julen Lopetegui again

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 11:55 AM

Skipper Ruben Neves has backed incoming boss Julen Lopetegui to revive Wolves.

The former Spain boss will join this month after finally agreeing to move to Molineux at the third time of asking.

He arrives with Wolves second bottom of the Premier League after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brighton.

Lopetegui gave Neves his debut as a 17-year-old at Porto and the midfielder believes the ex-Real Madrid boss is the right choice for Wolves.

“I’m 100 per cent sure he’s a great coach and he will help us a lot,” he told the club’s official site.

“Of course, we know he’s a great manager, he did a lot of big things in football, he coached a lot of big teams – Porto, Real Madrid, Spain, he won the Europa League, so everyone knows him very well and I know he’ll help us.

“I said he was special because he gave me my debut in professional football at 17. At that time in Portugal nobody did that so, of course, he’s a special coach and a special person for me. Because of him, I started to play professional football, with my team in Porto.

“The next two games (against Leeds and Arsenal) are the most important for us, they are the last games before the World Cup, and we need to make sure we get some results.”

Neves scored a penalty after Goncalo Guedes cancelled out Adam Lallana’s opener at Molineux.

Kaoru Mitoma levelled before the break and Nelson Semedo was then sent off in first-half stoppage time for hauling down the Japan international.

Pascal Gross’ winner seven minutes from time lifted Brighton to sixth and Lallana believes boss Roberto De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter last month, is showing his class.

“Back-to-back wins in the Premier League are massive for any club at any time,” he told the club’s official site. “We started the game incredibly well but then I think we maybe took our foot off the gas a bit and perhaps got a little complacent and found ourselves 2-1 down.

“I really enjoyed myself. I’ve got into a rhythm at the moment, the manager has given me freedom to play.

“It was always going to take some time for the manager to get his ideas across but we’re making progress, although we just have to take it game by game and focus now on Arsenal on Wednesday.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media