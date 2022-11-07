Search

07 Nov 2022

Eddie Howe not taking Carabao Cup lightly despite Newcastle’s European push

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 10:25 AM

Eddie Howe vowed to name a strong line-up for Newcastle’s midweek Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace despite the tight turnaround to Saturday’s important Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

The Magpies leapt into third place in the top flight with a 4-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday, while Chelsea dropped to seventh after falling 1-0 to league leaders Arsenal.

Newcastle’s dreams of playing European football next season could certainly be boosted with a win over the Blues, but Howe was steadfast in his resolve to first oust Palace from cup competition on Wednesday.

“I think right now it’s difficult to give you a definitive answer,” said Howe when quizzed on whether he would make wholesale changes for the third-round match-up at St James’ Park.

“I think we’ll see what the state of the players is in terms of injuries. Another big, physical effort [against Southampton]. I know we have Chelsea right around the corner, so I will pick a team to try and win the game for sure.

“There will be no part of me that wants to go into that game and not progress.”

The Magpies boss made five substitutions on a Sunday afternoon, as Saints welcomed England manager Gareth Southgate to St Mary’s just days before he names his World Cup squad.

Howe stirred up a panic after he swapped Kieran Trippier for Javier Manquillo in the 80th minute, with some speculating the full-back could have pulled up with a hamstring injury.

But Trippier, who set up Newcastle’s third goal against Southampton, quickly quelled those fears, telling Sky Sports in a post-match interview: “I just felt it tighten up as I stretched. I came out in the second half to carry on, but the manager subbed me off. I’m OK. I’m just happy I could help the team win today.”

Howe also shared an update on Callum Wilson, who is vying for a place in Southgate’s squad. The forward came off after the first half, but the Magpies boss confirmed it was due to a lingering bout of illness rather than injury.

Howe will also have Joelinton back at his disposal to face the Eagles. The Brazilian, who scored in Newcastle’s 4-0 rout of Villa to end October, missed out on Sunday’s victory while he served a one-match suspension.

Southampton, meanwhile, are set to take on League One side Sheffield Wednesday in their midweek Carabao Cup contest.

Sunday’s defeat dropped Saints into the relegation zone and sparked rumours Ralph Hasenhuttl might have managed his last match for the club.

The Austrian did manage to muster a joke in an otherwise subdued post-match press conference when asked if the Owls match-up was “a chance to bring some young players into the fold”.

“We have all young players,” he replied, but agreed 17-year-old Dom Ballard is among those who could get midweek minutes.

