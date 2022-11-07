No new injury or suspension worries for Livingston

Livingston boss David Martindale has no new injuries for the home cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen.
Jamie Brandon (groin) and long-term absentee Tom Parkes (knee) remain on the sidelines.
The Lions are looking to avenge August’s 5-0 defeat at Pittodrie.
Jonny Hayes is making good progress for Aberdeen following a groin injury but he will not be risked on the artificial surface.
Hayes could return for Saturday’s visit of Dundee United but boss Jim Goodwin has Hayden Coulson and Jack MacKenzie vying for the left wing-back slot and will not rush the Irishman back before the mid-season break.
Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Dante Polvara both remain on the sidelines.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.