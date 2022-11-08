Search

08 Nov 2022

Crystal Palace are taking the Carabao Cup seriously – Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace are taking the Carabao Cup seriously – Patrick Vieira

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 3:55 PM

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says his side are taking the Carabao Cup seriously.

The Eagles travel to Premier League rivals Newcastle on Wednesday aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2018.

This year, more than any other year because of the World Cup and subsequent gruelling schedule, could see the competition put on to the backburner by clubs, but Palace will not be one of them.

“Of course we are looking forward to it. It’s a competition we want to take seriously,” he said on the club’s official website.

“Going to Newcastle with the way they are playing makes it more difficult, but we had a draw there where we competed well and we will compete. We never choose which games to play and not to play.

“We will put the best team out there and compete. Playing those three games in a week does not make it easy for us but we will have a team that can compete.”

The Eagles travel to St James’ Park buoyed by their first away win of the season at the weekend as they snatched a late victory at West Ham.

Vieira had been frustrated by his side’s results on the road, but knew a win was coming.

“I’ve seen an improvement (away from home),” Vieira added. “All the games we have played away from home, every single one outside Everton we played and competed.

“It was just a question of time. I always believed we were (doing things) in the right way and the West Ham one was a good performance overall.”

