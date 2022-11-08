Search

08 Nov 2022

Survival remains the priority for Callum Davidson at improving St Johnstone

Survival remains the priority for Callum Davidson at improving St Johnstone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 6:40 PM

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is still focused on cinch Premiership survival as he brushed off suggestions he might feel vindicated by their recent run of form.

This time last year Saints were about to embark on a 10-match run of defeats which saw Davidson’s stock among some Saints fans plummet from the heights of the previous double cup-winning season.

Both Davidson and the Perth side survived with their status intact thanks to an upturn in form and a play-off victory over Inverness.

The former Scotland defender has further rebuilt the squad after losing some of his Hampden heroes and an easing in his injury list, as well as some tactical tweaks, have helped them record three consecutive wins, the latest a 2-1 triumph over Rangers.

When asked whether he felt vindicated after some were questioning his position last season, Davidson kept the focus on the job in hand.

“I don’t know anybody that was calling for my head,” Davidson laughed. “It must have been on social media, which I don’t read.

“It doesn’t really bother me, either way. All I can say is we knew behind the scenes what was going on at the club. We believed in what we were doing.

“It was a big, big achievement to get from where we were in the middle of December last year to survive. That was a huge achievement in itself.

“The supporters here have always backed the players, they have always backed us on the pitch. It’s something we thank them for and it’s nice for them just now to get some victories, especially the Rangers game because we hadn’t won against them here since 2010.

“It’s great for the support to see that, to see there is progression because this year I have probably got a whole new team in. It was a whole rebuild process and it definitely developed my skills as a manager, not just on the training pitch.”

Davidson, whose side take on St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday, added: “I don’t get too excited. I have had two seasons where there’s been two different stories. You enjoy victories. Any person enjoys winning and I am no different, players are no different, fans are no different. So I enjoy the victories.

“We would like to get more and that’s what we look at. I know it’s an old cliche but we stay in the league first and foremost. The league is going to be really tight so the more victories we can get, we can look upwards rather than downwards.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media