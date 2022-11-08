Dundee United unchanged for Kilmarnock clash as Charlie Mulgrew misses out again

Dundee United have an unchanged squad for the visit of Kilmarnock.
Charlie Mulgrew is still missing for the cinch Premiership bottom club because of a thigh injury.
The defender is close to fitness but he is also unlikely to feature in Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes will assesses his squad ahead of the trip to Tannadice.
Calum Waters (hamstring) Ben Chrisene (ankle) and Scott Robinson (foot) have all been missing recently.
Striker Kyle Lafferty serves the fourth game of a 10-match ban for
using sectarian language.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.