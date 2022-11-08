Search

09 Nov 2022

Josh Ruffels brace helps Huddersfield come from behind to beat QPR

Josh Ruffels brace helps Huddersfield come from behind to beat QPR

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 10:58 PM

Josh Ruffels scored his first two Huddersfield goals as the Championship’s bottom team came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 and claim their first away win of the season.

Lyndon Dykes, making his 100th Rangers appearance, put them ahead after just 90 seconds at Loftus Road.

But it all went wrong for the west London side, who were recently top of the table and managed to fend off Wolves’ interest in head coach Mick Beale but have now lost three of their past four matches.

Huddersfield had a glorious chance to score in the first minute, went behind in the second and equalised in the ninth in an incredible start to the game.

In the opening 30 seconds, Ben Jackson slipped the ball in behind R’s defender Leon Balogun to put Danny Ward through on goal, but the striker was denied by keeper Seny Dieng.

Rangers responded to that let-off by taking the lead. Chris Willock found space on the left and crossed low for Dykes to tap in from a couple of yards out.

But Beale’s side, who conceded via a set-piece in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to West Brom, shipped two more goals from set-pieces against the Terriers.

They failed to deal with Sorba Thomas’ right-wing free-kick and Jack Rudoni headed towards Ruffels, who fired into the roof of the net from near the edge of the six-yard box to level the scores.

Albert Adomah then shot just wide and soon afterwards the hosts appealed in vain for a penalty when Will Boyle appeared to handle Adomah’s cross.

Just as Rangers seemed to be turning the screw, Ruffels struck again – with a remarkable goal in the 26th minute.

This time the home defence failed to deal with a left-wing free-kick and Ruffels controlled the ball with his back to goal before embarrassing the out-of-position Dieng with a looping overhead kick.

Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls saved from Tim Iroegbunam at point-blank range and Ilias Chair scuffed a shot inside the penalty area as QPR searched for an equaliser in the second half.

And Nicholls produced two superb saves late in the game to deny Taylor Richards, keeping out the substitute’s long-range strike and his far-post header.

The lively Richards also saw an effort from just outside the box deflected wide, and Dykes headed over as the visitors clung on.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media