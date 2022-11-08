Search

09 Nov 2022

Coventry march on after goals from Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres

Coventry march on after goals from Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 11:05 PM

Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were on target as clinical Coventry secured their third Championship win in a row as they beat Wigan 2-0 at the CBS Arena.

Only Blackburn had taken more points from their previous six games than Mark Robins’ men, who made it nine clean sheets in 12 outings.

Coventry’s sixth win in eight also took them into the top half of the Championship for the first time this season, just five points off the play-offs with two games in hand over sixth-placed QPR, who Robins’ men host on Saturday.

Wigan missed the opportunity to move out of the relegation zone with a sixth defeat in seven matches and remain second bottom, two points from safety.

In a game bereft of chances, Kasey Palmer came closest when Callum O’Hare flicked Jake Bidwell’s pass into the path of the midfielder shortly before half-time.

The former Chelsea academy product turned past Curtis Tilt but his effort was met by a flying Rarmani Edwards-Green.

The Sky Blues enjoyed 62 per cent of the ball in the first half but failed to muster a shot on target.

The visitors also failed to trouble Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal and looked most threatening from set-pieces as Jack Whatmough’s header back across goal was fired wide by James McClean.

The Irish winger also saw an effort deflected inside the first 10 minutes, while Charlie Wyke headed a corner narrowly wide for Leam Richardson’s men.

The Latics had taken 14 of their 20 points this season from their travels prior to their trip to Coventry, including earning four of their five victories to date on the road.

Hamer and Josh Eccles also blazed over for Mark Robins’ men before Michael Rose lifted O’Hare’s cutback into the empty stand behind the goal after a clever corner routine.

Hamer almost handed the Latics the lead when he forced Wilson to scramble across goal and clear his mis-placed back pass to prevent an embarrassing own goal.

But the midfielder broke the deadlock at the other end 13 minutes from time when he latched onto Gyokeres’ lay-off.

The 25-year-old took aim from outside the box and his effort cannoned off Whatmough, leaving Jamie Jones stranded in the Wigan goal.

Wigan failed to threaten the Sky Blues’ slender lead and it was Swedish striker Gyokeres who finished the job in stoppage time.

Coventry’s top scorer netted his eighth of the season when he latched onto Eccles’ punt forward and left the Wigan defence in his wake before calmly slotting beyond Jones with only the second shot on target of the night.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media