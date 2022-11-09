Bath’s Alex Fletcher in intensive care after suffering severe head injury

Bath striker Alex Fletcher remains in intensive care in a “stable but critical condition” after suffering a severe head injury against Dulwich Hamlet.

The National League South fixture at Twerton Park was abandoned on Tuesday evening after Fletcher collided with an advertising hoarding in the fifth minute.

The 23-year-old was taken by ambulance to hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

A statement from the parents of Alex Fletcher and Bath City Football Club. pic.twitter.com/RkPASZql8i — Bath City FC (@BathCity_FC) November 9, 2022

A statement from Fletcher’s parents, released by the club on Wednesday, read: “Unfortunately Alex has sustained a severe head injury as a result of last night’s events.

“He required emergency neurosurgery to stabilise his condition and was then admitted to intensive care where he remains in a stable but critical condition.

“Alex’s family would like to thank everyone for their best wishes that have been sent.”

This evening's game has been abandoned and will be played at a later date. Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by tonight's events and it has been agreed that the game will not resume. Our best wishes and thoughts are with Alex Fletcher. — Bath City FC (@BathCity_FC) November 8, 2022

The club added that no further comments would be made at this time and asked for the family’s privacy to be respected.

“Everyone at Bath City is sending their unconditional love, strength and support to Alex and his loved ones,” the statement concluded.

Former Plymouth prospect Fletcher joined Bath in January 2021 and was named player of the year after scoring 19 goals last season.