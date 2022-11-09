Search

10 Nov 2022

Nicky Clark produces moment of magic to earn St Johnstone a point at St Mirren

Nicky Clark produces moment of magic to earn St Johnstone a point at St Mirren

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 11:25 PM

Nicky Clark’s injury-time overhead kick earned 10-man St Johnstone a 2-2 draw at St Mirren.

Mark O’Hara’s goal looked to have won the game for the home side but the visitors dug deep to net in the seventh minute of time added on.

St Johnstone had moved in front through a Graham Carey penalty after VAR had intervened.

Stephen Robinson’s men equalised late in the first half through Greg Kiltie before St Johnstone were reduced to 10 men when Alex Mitchell was sent off – another call influenced by VAR.

O’Hara made the visitors pay when he rifled in a shot from distance with nine minutes left only for Clark to deny the home side the victory late on.

St Mirren made three changes from the team that lost to Ross County at the weekend. In came Alex Greive, Scott Tanser and Kiltie, with Jonah Ayunga, Alex Gogic and Keanu Baccus dropping out, the latter a day after being named in Australia’s World Cup squad.

St Johnstone made four changes following their win over Rangers. Goalkeeper Remi Matthews returned for Elliot Parish, with David Wotherspoon, Adam Montgomery and Stevie May also dropping out. Drey Wright, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy started.

The home side threatened with the first real chance. Declan Gallagher’s long ball was gathered by Kiltie who teed up Curtis Main. The striker tried to curl an effort into the far corner but Matthews was able to save.

Main tried again just moments later but that effort was more comfortably gathered by the goalkeeper.

The former Motherwell man had the next opportunity as well. Greive’s tenacity created the opening and Main’s thunderous effort sailed narrowly over the bar.

But it was the visitors who took the lead after 33 minutes. Wright’s clipped ball struck Tanser on the arm and after a lengthy VAR check, referee Euan Anderson gave the penalty. Former St Mirren player Carey converted from the spot.

The home side equalised three minutes before the break. Ryan Strain’s cross was headed out only as far as Kiltie and his controlled volley found the corner of the net.

St Johnstone had the first chance of the second half, Clark sending a glancing header just over before they were reduced to 10 men after 62 minutes.

The referee initially deemed Mitchell’s challenge on Kiltie to be worth only a yellow card but he was called over to the screen and it soon became a red.

St Mirren tried to press home the extra-man advantage but Ayunga’s shot from distance cleared the roof of the family stand.

O’Hara showed him how to do it, however, with a stunning strike from outside the box that found the top corner only for Clark to outdo him with a spectacular acrobatic effort.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media