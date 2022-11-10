Search

11 Nov 2022

Borna Barisic believes Rangers can reel in Celtic’s seven-point lead

Borna Barisic believes Rangers can reel in Celtic’s seven-point lead

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 11:55 PM

Borna Barisic does not believe Celtic’s seven-point lead at the top of the cinch Premiership makes them uncatchable.

The Light Blues alleviated some pressure on boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst with a 1-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox on Wednesday but the Hoops maintained their advantage with a 2-1 victory at Motherwell.

Rangers travel to Paisley on Saturday to face St Mirren in the last game before the break for the World Cup and Barisic insists that the gap at the top of the table, opened up after 14 fixtures, is not too big and their title hopes are still alive.

The Gers left-back said: “Too big? Nothing is too big. We have seen a lot of things and everything can change in just a few games.

“So I don’t think it’s too big. It’s not small, of course. But it’s not that big and I don’t think we need to say now, we are second and that’s it.

“That can change in two or three games. We play against them like three times more, right? Everything can change.

“This World Cup break will be good for us because players will come back and it will be much easier to play having a bigger and deeper squad.

“We have something like 10 players who are injured. A lot of them would play. When you miss that many players, it’s not easy. In one month, people will come back for sure and I think we’ll be much stronger.

“The most important thing was three points against Hearts. We knew how we finished the last game against St Johnstone (lost 2-1).

“In this position we are in right now, the most important thing is to take three points. That’s all that matters.

“We know our situation, that we are not in the best moment now. It was not the prettiest game for us, but when things are not going the best you need to fight and sometimes make it a little bit ugly, also. In the end, I think we deserved the points.”

While hoping Rangers can turn the title race around in their favour, Barisic can first look forward to the World Cup this month after being named in the Croatia squad for Qatar.

He said: “It’s one of the biggest dreams. What can I say? Because it’s the World Cup. You are representing your country, your family. That dream has come true.

“Also I’m very thankful to Rangers because they gave me the opportunity that if I play good here I can be called for the national team.

“I want to thank the staff, players and everyone around the club because they are a big part of this. And I will represent Rangers also, so I’m very happy and proud.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media