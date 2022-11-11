Search

11 Nov 2022

Graham Potter delighted for Conor Gallagher after World Cup call-up

Graham Potter delighted for Conor Gallagher after World Cup call-up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 4:35 PM

Graham Potter was delighted for Conor Gallagher after he was called up to the England squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar but admitted Reece James and Ben Chilwell were downcast after missing out through injury.

Gallagher made his England debut last year while on loan at Crystal Palace and earned his first cap during a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino in November.

Despite joining Chelsea at the age of eight, Gallagher has spent the past three seasons on loan, playing for Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and the Eagles before returning.

The midfielder was not part of Gareth Southgate’s most recent international camps but has made 17 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring one goal, and Potter believes going to the World Cup will be a positive experience for the 22-year-old.

“It’s not something that I really gave too much thought to, to be honest. It’s nice for Conor and fantastic for us, great for him, he’s going to have a really positive experience I think,” the Blues boss said.

“Delighted for him, he’s worked really hard and he’s a fantastic person.”

While Gallagher joins team-mates Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling in Southgate’s squad, full-backs Chilwell and James must watch from home.

Chilwell pulled up in the closing minutes of Chelsea’s final Champions League group stage match against Dinamo Zagreb, while James sustained a knee injury in October.

Potter admitted the duo were feeling low after sustaining their injuries.

“I think so, I think that’s fair to say,” he said.

“It’s normal, it’s a World Cup, they don’t come around very often so to miss them is disappointing – but they’re strong characters, they’ll be fine.

“(They’re) disappointed and Reece thought he would be close, did everything he could to give himself a chance and in the end fell a little bit short, obviously I can understand the decision and I understand Reece’s frustration and disappointment.”

Chelsea travel to Newcastle for their final match ahead of the break on Saturday, and go into the weekend six points behind the third-placed Magpies.

Potter was full of praise for Eddie Howe’s success at St James’ Park, with the Blues currently going through a dip in form having won just one of their last four Premier League matches.

“I think Eddie has done a fantastic job. He has improved the players that were there, improved the team with some really good recruitment – they’ve spent some money to reinforce the team,” Potter said.

“I could speak for half an hour about how good I think Eddie is as a person, as a coach. I have huge admiration for him and he has galvanised the team and there is fantastic support there at St James’ Park.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media