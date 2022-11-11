Dylan Bahamboula loving life at Livingston as they climb the Premiership table

Dylan Bahamboula was told to leave his ego at the door when he joined Livingston in the summer – and now he knows why.

The 27-year-old Republic of Congo winger signed from relegated Oldham and was soon put straight on the culture of the West Lothian club, who moved into fourth place in the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 win over third-placed Aberdeen in midweek.

Ahead of their game against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, the last fixture before the break for the World Cup, Bahamboula spoke about his introduction to Scottish football and compared it favourably to life in League Two in England, where he played last season.

He said: “We love to say something here. It is leave your ego at the door when you come here and that is what you see every day.

“We work hard, never give up. I am not surprised (fourth place). The squad is very good.

“Come here for one week and see how we work and you wouldn’t be surprised.

“Scottish football is very hard, everything is fast, everyone is strong and you have to be ready for every game.

“That is the big difference between League Two and the Premiership. I like that.

“In the Scottish Premiership you can express yourself more than in League Two and you play against big teams like Celtic and Rangers.

“At the beginning it was very hard for me because the difference is big.

“How we worked at Oldham was not the same as here and at the beginning it was hard for me.

“The squad was very welcoming when I went to Spain (pre-season), everyone came to me, explained how we worked here and the gaffer told me we have to work hard. I am very happy now.”