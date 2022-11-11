Robbie Neilson expecting to name an unchanged Hearts squad against Livingston

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects to be selecting from an unchanged squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Livingston.
Craig Halkett is nearing full fitness but unlikely to be rushed back for the last game before the World Cup break.
Jorge Grant serves the second game of his two-match suspension, while Peter Haring, Stephen Kingsley, Stephen Humphrys, Gary Mackay-Steven, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce are all set to remain sidelined by injury.
Livingston keeper Shamal George is unlikely to face the Jambos.
Lions boss David Martindale is reluctant to take the chance again on his number one who has been carrying a knock in recent games.
Jamie Brandon (groin) and long-term absentee Tom Parkes (knee) remain on the sidelines.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.