Ryan Alebiosu can ease Kilmarnock’s injury problems when Hibernian visit

Kilmarnock have several doubts ahead of the visit of Hibernian but Derek McInnes is hopeful that on-loan Arsenal right-back Ryan Alebiosu will shake off a hamstring issue.
Calum Waters (hamstring), Ben Chrisene (ankle) and Scott Robinson (foot) all remain on the sidelines.
Loan forward Christian Doidge cannot face his parent club and fellow striker Kyle Lafferty serves the fifth game of a 10-match ban for using sectarian language.
Demetri Mitchell will be assessed before Hibernian’s trip to Rugby Park.
The Hibs wide-man came off in the first-half of the 2-0 defeat Ross County at Easter Road on Tuesday night with fitness/calf issues.
Australia’s Martin Boyle is off to Doha ahead of the World Cup to work on his fitness, while Lewis Miller i(knee), Harry McKirdy (thigh), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Kevin Nisbet (knee), Momo Bojang (groin) and Aiden McGeady (knee) remain out.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.