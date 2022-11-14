A closer look at Manchester United rising star Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho’s first career Premier League goal gave Manchester United a late 2-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

The 18-year-old has been exciting fans with his performances this term and gives Erik ten Hag another option as he reshapes the United attack.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the latest graduate from United’s academy.

Who is Alejandro Garnacho?

Although he plays as a winger, Garnacho made his name in the youth ranks as a prolific scorer as he loves to race into the box, where he displays a poacher’s instinct. On the wing, his close ball control, pace and direct approach is the sort that gets fans off their seats – and his 28-minute cameo was arguably the highlight of United’s 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa on Thursday as he set up the final two goals.

Ten Hag has integrated him into his squad gradually this season with a number of substitute appearances, but things have happened quickly in the last three weeks – during which time he made his first senior start and scored his first goal, the winner in United’s 1-0 Europa League victory away to Real Sociedad at the start of the month.

How did he get to this point?

Garnacho made his United debut late last season, coming on in stoppage time of their 1-1 draw with Chelsea in April. By then he had already been impressing at youth level, winning the club’s young player of the year award and scoring twice in the FA Youth Cup final as United defeated Nottingham Forest.

United signed him out of Atletico Madrid’s academy in October 2020 after he started his career at Getafe. Although born in Spain, Garnacho is also eligible for Argentina through his mother, and, having played for their Under-20 side, he received his first senior call-up in March. He was named in Argentina’s long list for the World Cup but did not make the final squad.

It all sounds like the perfect story… Not entirely. Garnacho has had to win Ten Hag over after a misstep when they were first getting to know each other in the summer. The teenager was twice late for team meetings during the summer tour of Bangkok and Australia, and as a result did not play at all during the club’s four-game trip.

It was something Ten Hag was quick to refer to when asked about Garnacho’s performance against Villa in midweek, saying his progress “depends on his approach, his attitude” and that “he has to do the right things in his lifestyle”.

What did Ten Hag say after Sunday’s win?

The United manager is still trying to take things slowly with Garnacho, wary of overhyping the youngster and putting too much pressure on him.

It has been reported he is yet to be allowed a locker in United’s first-team dressing room at Carrington, and at Craven Cottage on Sunday, Ten Hag again sounded a note of caution. “There is still for him a long way to go. He has to keep his feet on the ground, the whole team now but him especially,” Ten Hag said.

“He has to do much more to impress because he will be recognisable for everyone. So it’s much more important that to confirm it and big players know that, young players don’t know. For now it’s a four-week break and that’s already a danger for him because he is now in the momentum and that’s good, it’s a good thing this season and let’s see how he comes back.

“We have to manage that with him, but his energy is good and I am certain he will have an impact.”