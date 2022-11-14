Search

14 Nov 2022

James Maddison handed number 25 shirt by England as fitness doubts ended

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Nov 2022 8:55 PM

England have revealed their squad numbers for the World Cup in Qatar and seemingly ended any lingering doubts over James Maddison’s fitness by giving him the number 25 shirt.

The Leicester midfielder suffered an injury scare on Saturday after he was forced off with a knee issue during the 2-0 win over West Ham.

Days earlier Maddison had earned a surprise recall to the Three Lions fold, three years on from his only cap against Montenegro.

And while he marked his selection with a goal at the London Stadium, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had to substitute the playmaker in the first half.

Both Rodgers and Maddison played down any fears following the win and the former Coventry and Norwich ace has now been given the number 25 for the tournament to signal his participation in Qatar is no longer under threat.

England manager Gareth Southgate has given the numbers one to 12 to the same players who wore them at Euro 2020, where they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley.

Jordan Pickford claims the number one jersey while captain Harry Kane again wears nine.

Kalvin Phillips, Conor Coady, Mason Mount and Phil Foden also wear numbers 14, 16, 19 and 20 respectively like they did for the European Championships last year.

