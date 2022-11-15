Search

15 Nov 2022

January transfer business key to Motherwell’s season, says boss Steven Hammell

January transfer business key to Motherwell’s season, says boss Steven Hammell

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 1:25 PM

Steven Hammell admits his January transfer business will have a “huge” impact on Motherwell’s season and he began detailed planning long before the mid-season break.

The hiatus in the cinch Premiership season to accommodate the World Cup might give the Motherwell manager more time to focus on recruitment, but it has been a key priority since the August window closed.

Hammell had less than three weeks in the role to sign players in the summer and made four additions.

Matt Penney has been a consistent performer amid long-term injuries for fellow left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll, Stuart McKinstry is progressing well following his loan return and Louis Moult made his first start of the season following an injury-hit start to his second spell at Fir Park.

But a loan deal for Rolando Aarons was terminated after the Huddersfield winger suffered a hamstring injury before he could make an impact.

Hammell’s predecessor, Graham Alexander, had made three summer signings and Blair Spittal and Paul McGinn have both featured heavily, but the latter has a knee injury and Josh Morris has struggled for game time.

“The work we do in January is going to be massive for us, I think that’s clear, it’s obvious,” said Hammell, whose side sit four points off the top six and five points off the bottom in ninth place.

“It’s a constant process, that’s not something we set aside a certain spot for, it’s something we are constantly looking at.

“We were in until late on Thursday night looking at potential January and summer recruitment, what we can and can’t do, and that’s something we look at every single day.

“But it’s clear what we do in January is going to be huge for us this season.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media