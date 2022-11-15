Search

15 Nov 2022

I don’t think he will play – Virgil van Dijk sympathises with Sadio Mane

I don’t think he will play – Virgil van Dijk sympathises with Sadio Mane

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk admits he feels for former Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane in his battle to be fit for the World Cup.

The Dutch face Senegal in their opening group match on Monday but Van Dijk does not expect to see Mane, who left Anfield for Bayern Munich in the summer, lining up against him as the forward is doubtful with an injury to his right fibula.

Van Dijk knows all about missing major tournaments with injury as a torn anterior cruciate ligament ruled him out of the Covid-delayed Euro 2020.

He has spoken to Mane, who has nevertheless been included in Senegal’s squad despite his injury scare, and has a lot of sympathy with his situation.

“I don’t think he will play (against Holland),” he said.

“I was feeling sad for him, first and foremost. I’m not happy in this case as I’ve been in that situation where I missed the Euros.

“We as players work so hard to get to this stage and he has been such an important figure in that group for their country.

“I know for a fact that he will put a brave face on it, but it’s tough and I feel sorry for him.”

Van Dijk arrives in Qatar intending to enjoy his first major tournament after realising a boyhood dream of playing in a World Cup.

That it has taken the centre-back until the age of 31 to play in a top-level event is largely due to injury and his country’s failure to qualify for the 2016 Euros and the 2018 World Cup.

The event, which the hosts kick off on Sunday, has become political with its timing – coming in the middle of the European season – and human rights issues.

And while Van Dijk does not want to be dragged into the debate about whether players should or should not be making a stand in the Middle East, he is prepared to speak out.

“I’m really excited about playing against the best players in world football, leading out my country and representing my country in the best way possible,” he said.

“For me it is a boyhood dream. I’m 31 now but it doesn’t change the fact that I’m going to enjoy this as much and maybe it is an even better time for me to go there because of everything that I have experienced and also we have a great group so I am very excited about it.

“I’m fully focused on the first game and I think people higher up really should make a difference.

“Obviously when we’re there, we have eyes as well. We will see things and always as a group if we feel we can make a change, we will be open to that.

“But we shouldn’t be forced to do certain things which maybe you’re not comfortable with. We can always try and make an impact on everything that’s happening but I’m a football player.

“I’m a human being and you guys know exactly that I’m not shy about saying exactly what I think, that’s definitely the case.

“We’ll see what happens, but the first thing is football. I’m not a politician. FIFA is definitely one of the responsible ones it starts with.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media