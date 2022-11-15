Search

15 Nov 2022

Notts County to break National League record crowd with 16,000 against Yeovil

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 8:09 PM

Notts County are set to break the National League record attendance on Saturday when they host Yeovil, with more than 16,000 fans expected at Meadow Lane.

With the Premier League and Championship out of action due to the World Cup, the Magpies have taken advantage and attracted a huge number of fans for the Saturday afternoon match, who will pay just £5.

They will break their own record for a fifth-tier match, set last season during a 2-0 win over Solihull Moors.

County’s chief executive Jason Turner said: “Following the incredible success of last year’s cut-price fixture, which drew a record National League crowd of 12,843 to Meadow Lane, we were always confident of improving on that figure this time around.

“We’ve done everything we can to safely accommodate as many home fans as possible and, while incredibly strong sales over the last few days suggest we could have sold many thousands more, we’re delighted with the figure we’ve achieved.

“The exact attendance figure will be revealed during the match – but everyone with a ticket can rest assured they’ll be part of a wonderful, record-breaking occasion.”

