Talking points ahead of Scotland’s international friendly with Turkey

Scotland face Turkey in an international friendly on Wednesday.

The game gives Steve Clarke a final chance to prepare for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which begin in March.

Here, we look at some of the talking points ahead of the game.

Goalkeeping depth

Hearts captain Craig Gordon will be eager to win his 74th cap after making his second trip to Turkey this month but the friendly could be a chance to hand Liam Kelly his first cap. With Gordon turning 40 next month and his former rivals for the number one jersey, David Marshall and Allan McGregor, both retired from international duty, the 26-year-old Motherwell goalkeeper is currently second choice and in need of some international experience. The former QPR and Livingston goalkeeper skippers his club and made the second-most saves in the cinch Premiership last season – second only to Gordon.

Into the unknown

Scotland have only played Turkey once before, in a friendly in Ankara in 1960, losing 4-2 with their goals coming from Rangers full-back Eric Caldow and Hearts forward Alex Young. The game sees Diyarbakir host an international for the first time. The city of about 1.7million people has a large Kurdish majority and is about 80 miles from the Syrian border. The Scotland squad were accompanied by an armed presence as they went for a walk in the city on Tuesday amid heightened security in the country following a bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded several dozen others. The Turkish authorities have made more than 50 arrests and blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militants groups have denied involvement.

A new face

Calvin Ramsay could be in line for an international debut two weeks after making his first appearance for Liverpool in a Champions League victory over Napoli. The 19-year-old former Aberdeen right-back has a good chance of featuring given the absence of rivals in his position. Anthony Ralston was not released by Celtic, Brentford’s Aaron Hickey is injured and Nathan Patterson pulled out of the squad after featuring four times for Everton since suffering an ankle injury while playing for Scotland in September.

A chance to build

Clarke has the option of utilising Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson in the same team after the Liverpool full-back recovered from the injury that kept him out in September. However, Scotland secured seven points from three Nations League games and promotion to the top flight in his absence after reverting to a back four. With no other left-backs in the squad, Clarke could hand both of the Premier League players 45 minutes to maintain the momentum.

Opponents looking for a lift

Turkey drew 3-3 with Luxembourg and lost to the Faroe Islands in their final two Nations League games in September, although they won Group C2 in the process. Managed by former Germany midfielder Stefan Kuntz, who scored against England in the Euro 96 semi-finals, Turkey finished in between the Netherlands and Norway in second place in their World Cup qualifying group before losing to Portugal in the play-off semi-finals.