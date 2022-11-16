Search

16 Nov 2022

Celtic’s Callum McGregor keen to step up recovery on Australia tour

Celtic’s Callum McGregor keen to step up recovery on Australia tour

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 12:54 PM

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is stepping up his bid to return from injury during the club’s tour to Australia.

The midfielder has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in the Champions League match away to RB Leipzig at the start of October.

However, he was pictured running with his team-mates on Wednesday after they arrived in Australia to prepare for the Sydney Cup.

“Hopefully I will be joining bits of the sessions this week and just progressing the rehab,” McGregor told Celtic TV prior to the first training session.

“It will be an important five, six days for me. I am looking forward to getting back on the grass with the boys.”

McGregor is adamant the trip Down Under to compete in the Sydney Cup is valuable for Celtic in terms of maintaining sharpness, while also giving their fanbase in Australia a rare chance to watch them in action.

The Hoops face Sydney FC on Thursday and then Everton on Sunday.

“It’s still a really important period for the team,” said McGregor, whose side will face Aberdeen away on December 17 when they return to cinch Premiership action after the World Cup break.

“It’s important to come and see the fans over in Australia. We have that responsibility to come and see the supporters. We’ve bumped into a few of them.

“These guys get up in the middle of the night to watch the games and it’s important the club acknowledge that.

“We’re here to do that, but at the same time we’re here to work and continue the fitness. We’ve got a four-week break before the league starts up again, but it’s important to maintain the standards in the way we want to train and play.”

McGregor expects boss Ange Postecoglou, who used to manage the Australia national team, to demand high performance levels on his return to his homeland.

“I’m sure the gaffer will be keen for us to put on a good show coming back to his home country,” he said. “He will be putting pressure on the lads to make sure they are performing well.

“We want good football, good intensity and we want to have two victories as well.

“These guys (Celtic’s Australia-based fans) get up in the middle of the night to watch the games and this is an opportunity to see us live and it’s important we don’t disappoint.

“We need to show them the best of ourselves and put on a good show for them.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media