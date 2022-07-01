Search

01 Jul 2022

JT Poston takes two-shot lead at John Deere Classic

JT Poston takes two-shot lead at John Deere Classic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 5:22 AM

JT Poston took a two-stroke lead with a 9-under 62 in round one of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, on Thursday.

The 29-year-old American eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free run after tying in second-place at the Traveller’s Championship in Connecticut last week.

With his 9-under 62 on Thursday, Poston became the first player on record (since 1983) to open consecutive PGA Tour events with a 62 or better.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Poston wrote on Twitter, sharing footage from the start of the round.

Michael Gligic from Canada finished in second at 64 in the final group of the day off the first tee – followed by Vaughn Taylor and Christopher Gotterup at 65.

Meanwhile, Ricky Barnes, Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel and Dylan Frittelli shot 66.

Gligic opened this year’s event with a bogey-free 7-under 64, good for his career-low in his 70th Tour start. The Canadian had missed the cut in his first start at the John Deere Classic in 2021.

Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone PGA Tour title.

United States’ Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and the 2012 winner, opened with a 69 in his 20th consecutive start in the event.

Defending champion Lucas Glover shot 74.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media