Search

16 Jul 2022

Shane Lowry annoyed and disappointed as putting problems dash Open hopes

Shane Lowry annoyed and disappointed as putting problems dash Open hopes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jul 2022 7:55 PM

Even back-to-back, pitch-in eagles could not improve former Open champion Shane Lowry’s mood as he was furious his putting has cost him a chance of winning at St Andrews.

The 35-year-old, winner at Portrush three years ago, was one under par for his round – five under for the tournament – when he holed a 43-yard wedge from the left-hand rough at the ninth.

Proving lightning can strike twice he then sank his short approach from 46 yards, this time from the fairway, at the next hole running parallel in the opposite direction.

At nine under he was in the tournament, as the leader at that stage was Cameron Smith, who had yet to tee off, on 13 under.

However, Lowry bogeyed 12, 15 and 17 and, although he birdied the last for a round of 69, even at seven under he admits his form on the green has done too much damage to his chances.

“It was a very emotional day. Obviously nine and 10 happened and I felt like I was in the tournament – and then did well to play my way out of the tournament from there,” he said.

“Pretty annoyed and pretty p***ed off to be honest.

“I keep telling myself all the time that you want to get yourself to the back nine on a Saturday with an opportunity to do something great and I got myself there today and I didn’t perform. That’s very disappointing.

“I’m so disappointed to be honest because I worked so hard, and I work so hard to get myself in those positions.

“I just didn’t putt good enough. It’s not good enough when you put in all those hours every day to give yourself those chances on the back nine of a major on a Saturday and Sunday and you don’t perform.

“I’m going to have to go to the putting green this afternoon and try to figure out something for tomorrow because it hasn’t been good enough all week.

“If I had holed anything all week I would be thereabouts with the leaders.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media