Search

21 Sept 2022

‘Is this where I am going to die?’ Nicolas Colsaerts on kidney disorder battle

‘Is this where I am going to die?’ Nicolas Colsaerts on kidney disorder battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 7:25 PM

Nicolas Colsaerts has revealed he feared for his life after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disorder last year.

The Belgian, one of the stars of Europe’s 2012 Ryder Cup success, is the focus of attention this week as he belatedly defends the Cazoo Open de France title he won three years ago.

Colsaerts ended a seven-year drought when he triumphed at Le Golf National in 2019 and retained his card for what is now the DP World Tour in the process.

The tournament, normally an annual fixture on the European circuit, has not been staged since due to the coronavirus pandemic but Colsaerts has had his own difficulties in the meantime.

The 39-year-old fell ill late last year with what turned out to be primary membranous nephropathy, a condition which can lead to kidney failure.

His treatment has limited him to just nine tour appearances in 2022 but he is now feeling fit and relishing his return to Paris.

“I went through dark times in the days and weeks immediately after my diagnosis,” Colsaerts told europeantour.com.

“I vividly remember looking out of a hospital window in the Dubai desert, thinking, ‘Is this where I am going to die?’. That’s an example of how lost I was at the time and how irrational my thoughts were.

“I am now fully recovered and feel healthy. It is special to go back to a tournament as a defending champion, but even more so this week after this event’s absence for the last two years.

“I have always had a special relationship with the Open de France. It was a minor miracle that I won the most recent edition in 2019 with the situation I was in, trying to secure my tour card.”

Colsaerts, who is now ranked 1,015 in the world, will play alongside last week’s Italian Open winner Robert MacIntyre in the first two rounds.

MacIntyre said: “There were some celebrations on Sunday night but we’re here to compete and to try to win again. It’s no different from last week.”

The field includes American Patrick Reed who, excluded from the PGA Tour following his decision to join LIV Golf, will be hoping for points to boost his current world ranking of 50.

Victor Perez, third in Italy last week, heads the French challenge while Thomas Bjorn, who oversaw Europe’s exhilarating Ryder Cup success at the same venue in 2018, also features.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media