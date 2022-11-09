Search

09 Nov 2022

Tiger Woods to return to action at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods to return to action at Hero World Challenge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 5:58 PM

Tiger Woods has announced that he will return to action in next month’s Hero World Challenge.

Woods has not played since the Open Championship in July, when he missed the cut in what could prove to be his final Open at St Andrews.

Those two rounds over the Old Course took the 15-time major winner’s total to nine this year after he finished 47th in the Masters and withdrew from the US PGA Championship following a third round of 79.

At Southern Hills Woods was clearly in pain from the severe leg injuries he suffered in a life-threatening car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021 and the 46-year-old admits he will never play a full tournament schedule again.

The Hero World Challenge, which takes place from December 1-4 in the Bahamas, is a natural place for Woods to return as his foundation benefits from the 20-man event.

The initial field was announced last month with three sponsor’s exemptions remained to be filled. Woods, Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood have received those exemptions while Shane Lowry took the place of the injured Will Zalatoris.

Woods tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge. A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!”

Woods will also partner Rory McIlroy in The Match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10 when the seventh version of the exhibition challenge will take place at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media