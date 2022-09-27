Search

27 Sept 2022

CeeDee Lamb the difference as Dallas Cowboys defeat New York Giants

CeeDee Lamb the difference as Dallas Cowboys defeat New York Giants

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 8:02 AM

A spectacular one-handed touchdown catch from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sealed a 23-16 win for the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Giants.

After a dour first half in which the NFC East rivals were only able to trade field goals, the New York Giants finally broke the game open halfway through the third quarter in New Jersey on a 36-yard touchdown run from running back Saquon Barkley.

The Cowboys immediately hit back through a one-yard touchdown rush from back Ezekiel Elliott, before Lamb’s spectacular reception in the end zone put Dallas in front with 8:34 left on the clock.

A quick exchange of field goals kept things close, but a late interception from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones ultimately sealed New York’s first loss of the season.

Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush posted 215 yards through the air and a touchdown, while Jones finished with 196 passing yards to go along with 79 yards on the ground.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media