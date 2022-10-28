Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season worsens with loss to Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have snatched a crucial 27-22 road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get their season back on track.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yard and a pair of second-half touchdowns as the visitors recorded their first back-to-back wins to be 5-3 on the season.

The Ravens had 231 total yards on the ground despite running the ball just seven times in the first two quarters, with Jackson completing eight-of-eight passes following the big break.

The 25-year-old was asked after the game if his side were close to firing on all cylinders, replying: “We’re right there, but there’s still room for improvement… the little mistakes we’re still making out there. We change those and I feel the sky is the limit.”

Brady, meanwhile, is now on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002, with the Buccaneers notching their fifth defeat in six games to be 3-5.

“We just didn’t play well enough to win,” said the 45-year-old, after being sacked three times and recording one touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones.