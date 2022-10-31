Search

31 Oct 2022

Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated with 35-13 win over Pittsburgh Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles eclipsed the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 to extend their undefeated streak to seven games on Sunday.

The Steelers did well to keep up with the Eagles early, but were ultimately unable to contain Philadelphia’s imposing offence.

Wide receiver AJ Brown completed a first-half hat-trick with back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter to blow open a 21-10 lead, before Miles Sanders and Zach Pascal also found the end zone in the second half.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns and 285 yards in another impressive performance, while Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett finished with 191 yards and an intercept.

The New England Patriots took a major step to getting their season back on track with a 22-17 win against their division rivals, the New York Jets.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who was benched in a last-start loss to the Chicago Bears, had a better showing this time around, finishing with 194 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile New York’s Zach Wilson was his own worst enemy, throwing three crucial interceptions in the narrow defeat.

The New Orleans Saints had their best showing of the year, demolishing the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0.

Alvin Kamara picked up two receiving and one rushing touchdown as the Saints bounced back from two-straight losses.

The Miami Dolphins held on to beat the Detroit Lions 31-27, mostly thanks to a scoreless fourth quarter.

Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo was the hero for the Falcons, booting a 41-yard field goal to push them past the Detroit Lions 37-34.

The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders also had close wins, while the Seattle Seahawks eclipsed the New York Giants 27-13.

The Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys rounded out the day’s victors.

