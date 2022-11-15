Search

15 Nov 2022

Washington Commanders end Philadelphia Eagles’ perfect run with 32-21 defeat

Washington Commanders end Philadelphia Eagles’ perfect run with 32-21 defeat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 6:55 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quest for a perfect season has ended with a 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The visitors’ secondary did a job on Philadelphia, who turned the ball over four times on Monday night after previously only giving up three turnovers in their unbeaten first eight games.

The Eagles went into halftime trailing for the first time this season, with home quarterback Jalen Hurts almost ensuring victory late in the fourth quarter.

While down 26-21, the Oklahoma-via-Alabama product connected on a 51-yard pass to Quez Watkins, but the wide receiver fumbled following the reception to hand Washington possession.

Taylor Heinicke, standing in for the man Hurts replaced at Lincoln Financial Field, Carson Wentz, was efficient as he went 17 for 29 and 229 yards through the air.

Washington’s Terry McLaurin recorded 128 yards receiving, which included a 41-yarder that led to a field goal.

“We had a marvellous time ruining everything,” the Commanders tweeted after snatching their fourth win in five games, taking their season to 5-5 and ensuring the Eagles moved to 8-1.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media