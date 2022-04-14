Want to keep going with Lent efforts? Here’s how to make your healthy changes stick

40 days is a long time to give something up or keep a healthy new habit going – so if you’ve managed to get through Lent, that’s a real achievement.

Whether it was alcohol, caffeine, sugar, chocolate, crisps, smoking or something else entirely you were abstaining from, you may have noticed you feel loads better having done so. Despite its religious background, Lent is often used by people of all or no faiths as a chance to make a change – and if you’re enjoying the rewards that’s bringing to your life, you might want to keep it going.

Lasting change can feel tricky to maintain, though – so how can you make it easier? Here are three ways to help you keep up your Lent-inspired changes…

1. Look at change as an opportunity, not a restriction

Bestselling author Michaela Weaver, aka The Alcohol Coach (thealcoholcoach.com), has been helping people kick their dependence on drink for almost a decade. “Periods like Lent remind us to look at our lifestyle and ask questions about what we need to change,” says Weaver. “It is the inward reflection that prompts us to think about the benefits of change, and then to start.”

And connecting with the ‘benefits of change’ is key. After all, if you view the change you’ve made as a barrier to happiness, it’ll never feel quite right.

In Weaver’s case, giving up alcohol after realising she had a toxic relationship with it, opened up a wealth of new opportunities for her. “When we are empowered by choice, we can grow into the changes we seek, as we expand away from previous habits and into the future that we want for ourselves,” she says.

A lifestyle change should not make you feel like you cannot do what you want to do, or you’ll be missing out on enjoyment. What are the positive rewards – will it mean you can ultimately do more and enjoy more by not doing something that doesn’t feel healthy for you? You may be giving something up, but the focus should be on the power you are gaining.

2. Don’t be afraid of failure – everybody slips up

During times like Lent, there can be a lot of pressure to be 100% ‘perfect’ at giving something up, or cutting something out entirely overnight. But to be sustainable in the long run, you may need a more moderate approach – otherwise, cravings may derail you completely, or you might give up if you feel like you’ve ‘failed’.

Flo Seabright, founder of Fit by Flo ( fitbyflo.com ), says: “Lent is a great time to build a new set of habits and to start better habits. I would personally take the approach of not cutting something out totally – we place a focus on showing up, even if it is with consistent imperfect action.”

Making sure your environment is pro-change will help. “If you want to drink more water, always have a water bottle on your desk. If you want to reduce snacking on less nutritious things, make sure they aren’t in the house,” says Seabright. Motivation, in her view, will wane – but that is OK as we are only human.

3. Celebrate your determination

Cravings are a natural part of giving something up that you have enjoyed for a long time. Whether it’s alcohol, chocolate or meat, giving something up will inevitably lead to cravings for that thing you miss.

But, the longer you persevere, the easier it will get – and you should absolutely celebrate your success by finding new ways to reward yourself for your triumphs.

Speaker, therapist and bestselling author Marisa Peer (marisapeer.com) says: “Your taste buds rewire every 10 days. It takes 30 days to build a habit, but when we keep something going, it stops being a habit and becomes who you are.”

And she believes it really does start with mindset: “Every habit of action is run by a habit of thought. When you change the way you think, you change your actions.”

People are often reluctant to celebrate their own wins – but Peer says it’s an important part of the process. “Praise builds self-esteem, we have to praise ourselves for what we do,” she says. “We have to take a minute to be really proud of ourselves. When you finish something, you feel amazing – focus on the achievement and wins and you’ll do more of that good thing.”