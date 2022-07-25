Search

25 Jul 2022

How exercise can give you a better night’s sleep

How exercise can give you a better night’s sleep

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 8:55 AM

At the peak of summer, it can sometimes feel impossible to get a good night’s sleep.

It can also be tough to fit in your normal exercise routine with your diary increasingly filling up with social engagements, and trips to the park or pub garden looking a lot more alluring than the gym.

However, the two are interlinked, and exercise could potentially be the key to a good night’s kip.

How can exercise impact sleep?

“Moderate aerobic exercise increases our slow wave or ‘deep sleep’, in which brain and body are able to refresh and revitalise,” explains Dr Sarah Davies, consultant in musculoskeletal, sport and exercise medicine at the Institute of Sport, Exercise & Health (ISEH), in partnership with HCA Healthcare UK.

“Exercise also helps to calm your mood and settle the mind, preparing you for a restful and satisfying sleep.”

Haydn Elliott, trainer and co-owner of F45 Soho, Oxford Circus and High Street Kensington, agrees with this idea of exercise for the mind.

“Exercise can calm anxiety and depression, helping the mind to relax and enable a good night’s rest,” he says.

While for Dr Hagar El-Habti, GP at King Edward VII’s Hospital, the most important reason is because exercise can prevent conditions that can cause insomnia, and therefore give you a better night’s sleep.

“Various illnesses and diseases like obesity, depression and pain, to name a few, can cause people to suffer with poor sleep, but regular exercise and remaining fit can alleviate symptoms in some cases,” she says.

You might think that exercise would make you more tired during the day, but El-Habti explains: “Having a regime and working out can also battle sleepiness and fatigue during the day, and actually boost your energy levels, which means you’ll be more tired by bedtime, and drift off more quickly – subsequently promoting higher quality sleep.”

What kind of training should you do?

“There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ exercise prescription for sleep hygiene,” says Davies. “Listen to your body and remember to warm up and cool down before and after exercise, to avoid build-up of metabolites that may keep you up at night” – and consult your GP if you have any questions.

If anxiety is keeping you up at night, you could focus your exercise regime on tackling that. El-Habti says: “Aerobic exercises that increase heart and breathing rates, like brisk walking, running or cycling can make getting off to sleep easier by lowering blood pressure and reducing anxiety.”

And if you really want to get a good night’s sleep, she recommends exercising outdoors. [This] can boost your body’s circadian rhythm [and] exposure to daylight on a bracing walk or playing sport can help to keep you alert during the day, and as the sun goes down can trigger the body’s production of melatonin, which is what makes us feel sleepy.”

Does the time of day matter?

Animation Exercising GIF by Anchor Point - Find & Share on GIPHY

Everyone is different, and El-Habti says what works for you might depend on whether you’re a night owl or an early bird, as well as any underlying health conditions.

She adds: “It’s recommended to stop exercising at least 90 minutes before you plan to go to bed, as this allows endorphin levels and core body temperature to return to levels that are favourable to sleep.”

If you can only fit in an evening workout and find yourself too keyed up after something like HIIT, Elliott says: “There are so many different types of exercises you could try, from stretching, to resistance, to cardio. Eliminating all of these would be a huge error, as you may find that they actually help you sleep as you have burnt off all your energy from the day.”

Any mistakes to avoid when it comes to exercise and sleep?

“If you choose to workout later in the day, you should think about how you are going to fuel yourself pre- and post-workout,” says Elliott. “Opting for caffeinated drinks to keep your energy up for your evening workout is great, until you try to go to bed that night.”

When it comes to exercise, a lot of it is trial and error, finding out what works for you – and adjusting accordingly. For example, El-Habti says: “If you’re continually waking up during the night, it may be that strenuous exercise in the early evening is raising your core body temperature too much, and in turn impacting on the quality of your sleep.

“With that in mind, resistance exercise, light aerobic exercise or yoga may be your best bet, as you get the benefits of the workout – without raising your body temperature too much.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media