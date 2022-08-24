9 small tasks to take on to help you reset this bank holiday

A three day weekend allows us the opportunity to do everything weekends should be about – have fun, chill out, and get set for what comes next. With an extra day, a whole day can be dedicated to each thing.

So, perhaps enjoy a couple of days of partying, enjoying the sunshine and relaxing with friends and family this weekend, then consider taking a few hours to do a few simple tasks that future you will be grateful for.

Doing just a handful of these tasks, that will each take between two minutes and an hour, should help you feel calm and collected ahead of the four day week.

1. Give your washing machine the deep clean it deserves (30 minutes)

Just because it cleans things does not make it clean, and with a quick half hour spruce you could have your clothes smelling a thousand times better.

If you want to clean your washer, try using a limescale remover, locating and removing the filter, deep cleaning the drawer and running a cleaning cycle or just a hot wash. This should leave your washer looking – and smelling – much better.

2. Start the week with freshly cleaned windows (One hour)

With purse strings tightening this year, window cleaning costs may not have made the cut in your budget. To brighten your home a touch, why not take a little time, a bucket of soapy water and some glass cleaner and give the windows you can safely reach a once over?

There are tools out there that can make this process easier, so if you want to make this a regular thing, shop around for a wet window vacuum, but old-school soapy water works too.

3. Phone a friend (30 minutes – or maybe more)

Picking up the phone instead of resorting to social media or a quick text may make you a bit nervous, but actually, a phone call with a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while could be exactly what you need to relax, catch up, and reflect.

4. Get ahead on food prep with some healthy batch cooking (One hour)

Meal prep is one of the best ways to ensure you are eating the right foods and keeping costs and waste low. Check out some of the brilliant batch cooking recipes out there and fill your freezer with tasty meals for when you are busier. Future you will be thrilled that they don’t have to stop at the supermarket.

5. Do a wardrobe cleanse (45 minutes)

We all can be guilty of holding on to items of clothing we don’t wear simply because they cost a lot, once looked great, or might come back into fashion. But, taking a bit of time to collect up all the bits you know you don’t need anymore may leave you with more space, and could either earn you a few bob online or be donated to a charity shop.

6. Dust and water your house plants (5 – 10 minutes)



Have you ever noticed how dusty your plants get? Well, take a few minutes to water them, dust off their leaves and give them some TLC. This will allow them to get more sunlight, and they will look so much healthier.

7. Change your toothbrush head or get a new one (2 minutes)

If your electric toothbrush head is looking a tad worse-for-wear, or your toothbrush bristles are splayed all over the place, it might be a good time to quickly make a swap and improve your toothbrushing experience and dental health.



8. Clean sheet the bed (10 minutes)

Hassle it may be, but is there any better feeling than settling down into clean sheets? Changing the sheets on your bed could help you get that all important pre-working week sleep and – if this task is overdue – it will feel more hygienic too.

9. Contacting you energy, broadband or TV providers to try to get cheaper deals (One hour)

Bills may be rising, but taking an hour and calling your provider or using price comparison sites could help you knock a few quid off of your bills. We may put it off during the week because it feels like too much hassle but this extra day could be put to good use and save you some cash.