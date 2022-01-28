Devastated mum fights to get 13-year-old son home from USA where he is “too sick” for £280K treatment to blitz deadly brain tumour and save his life

A devastated mum is in a race against time to get her 13-year-old son home from the USA after he was deemed “too sick” to proceed with the £280k treatment she hoped would blitz his deadly golf-ball sized brain tumour and save his life.

Louise Fox, 47, has led her family’s fight to save her adorable son, dubbed ‘Gorgeous George’ – raising more than £400K for him to join a CAR T-cell clinical trial, a form of immunotherapy with a 30 to 40 per cent success rate for lasting remission in Los Angeles.

But, she and her husband, Matt, 51, who owns a building company, now face an avalanche of medical bills after George, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in May last year, suffered multiple seizures on the 11 hour flight to the USA and was no longer well enough to receive the treatment.

Desperate to come home to Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire, but stranded 5,500 miles away – having already paid a £150k deposit to cover costs and with George’s ICU bed alone costing £16k a night – Louise said: “He’s had two brain operations since arriving.

“He said this has been the worst holiday he’s been on, which made me laugh.

“He wants to fight, but sadly he has the most aggressive version of the most aggressive tumour.

“The cards are never as bad as those he’s been dealt, but he’s not ready to give up.”

The couple, their desperately sick boy and his siblings Jamie, 17, and Isabella, 11, have been living on a precipice since his cancerous tumour was discovered, but had put all their hopes on the clinical trial, made possible by generous donations to their GoFundMe page.

Now they are appealing for help again – anticipating their hospital bills to already be in excess of £420K. Their flight alone, which will entail tickets for the three of them and for a trained paramedic, is expected to cost more than £18K.

Yet, only a short while ago, on January 21, they set off for the USA filled with hope, after hearing on January 15 that George had been accepted for the CAR T-cell trial.

The treatment aims to make immune cells called T cells – a type of white blood cell – fight cancer by changing them in the lab, so they can find and destroy cancer cells.

Louise, who quit her job as an Avon manager to be George’s full-time carer, said: “We were amazed when we were told about the trial. You have to have hope as a parent and we thought this could be it.”

The mum recalls how her instincts told her something was seriously wrong when George began suffering from terrible headaches in April last year.

Her doctor suspected migraines, but she pushed for him to have an MRI scan, saying: “From the very start, I was terrified it was a brain tumour. So, every time the doctors told us it was migraines, we breathed a sigh of relief.”

But she was right and three weeks later George had a seizure in the garden of their home, after which medics found a five centimetre cancerous mass on his brain, which they said is incurable.

Louise said: “He’d wake up at 5am with awful headaches. They’d actually wake him with the pain.

“But the migraine medication didn’t work and then, six days later, George started vomiting. It felt more severe then migraines, so I asked if he could have an MRI.”

And on April 29, Louise’s worst fears were confirmed by specialists at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in Luton, Bedfordshire.

She said: “It was terrifying, they took us to a room without George and it was like all our worst fears had come true.

“George knew something was going on, so we had to tell him right away. He was terrified, too.

“We had to wait to be transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. The ambulance picked us up at midnight to transfer us. It was just awful.”

George was immediately admitted for a gruelling 10-hour operation on May 6 to remove the mass.

But, just weeks later, on May 19, their lives were shattered when his histology results – following a detailed examination of the tissue – revealed that George had GBM, the most aggressive and lethal form of brain cancer, according to Brain Tumour Research (BTR).

Louise said: “We were told there is no cure and advised to make the most of our time with our son.

“His tumour is high grade and stage IV, there’s no cure. He’s been through so much, but this type of cancer is so aggressive we don’t have many treatment options.

“We were told that radiotherapy would help to hold it at bay, but to go and enjoy our time with George.

“We were in shock, we’d had no time to process the tumour and now this.”

With BTR confirming that less than 20 per cent of people diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour survive beyond five years, George had surgery to remove 95 per cent of the mass, before having a six-week course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in July, in a bid to extend his life.

To the family’s delight, MRI scans revealed that the radiotherapy had shrunk the tumour, which had sadly regrown by the time he started the treatment.

Louise said: “It was fantastic to find out the radiotherapy had done it’s job and shrunk the tumour. We were all so overjoyed to get positive news for once.”

George spent a number of weeks at London’s famous Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2021 as he suffered from persistent seizures.

But Louise still treasures moments of joy, like the one when she dressed him for his first day in school as a Year 8 pupil in September.

She said: “When he went back to school we felt like we had never been so happy before, because we were told that this would never happen.

“Issy was so happy to have her big brother at school as well.”

George has been determined to live out his dreams of becoming an architect and watching his favourite football club, Arsenal, play at the Emirates Stadium in north London, according to Louise, who says he starts each day with a big smile.

But his condition continued to deteriorate late last year.

Once again, he was rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital by ambulance, and spent his 13th birthday on November 15 in intensive care, before going under the knife on November 19 to remove as much of the tumour as they could.

Louise said: “We were devastated that our boy did not get to have his 13th birthday. No cinema with friends, no cake and pressies and candles at ours after with our family.

“When we get him home now, I’m going to take him to the Harry Potter Studios, as he loves Harry Potter.”

In the nine months since his shocking diagnosis, George has had four brain operations in two countries, as well as multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy and he has had special vaccines from Germany.

Despite mammoth efforts, the cancer has come back.

Louise said: “George was really upset that he had to go through a second brain op in seven months. He doesn’t understand why when he’s done everything he’s been asked – having radiotherapy, chemo, lots of drugs, vaccines, supplements and more. Still it’s not gone away.”

So, when on January 15 they were told that George was eligible for the trial, it was a lifeline for the close and loving family.

Louise, Matt and George – as well as a paramedic they hired – flew out to Los Angeles on January 21 full of hope, but that was quickly replaced by anguish when the boy started feeling ill on the flight and suffered multiple seizures.

When they arrived at their hotel, George collapsed and was rushed to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

Louise said: “He had a few seizures on the plane and had excruciating headaches.

“We got to the hotel and he was sick and collapsed. We were terrified and 5,000 miles from home. This wasn’t what we’d anticipated.

“We couldn’t get him travel insurance due to his medical history either, so we are having to meet all the costs.”

A double blow came when George’s deteriorating condition meant he was no longer eligible for the £280k treatment they had been hoping would save his life.

On January 23, just two days after landing in Los Angeles, surgeons operated to fit George with a shunt, to try and relieve the pressure in his brain from liquid caused by the tumour.

Louise said they hoped that would stabilise him enough so that he could return home.

But, sadly ,his condition did not improve and they were forced to operate again to remove as much of the tumour as possible on January 25.

She said: “Every time George has surgery, there’s a risk we could lose him.

“The situation is simply devastating.”

Now in hospital recovering, the costs are so high that, despite raising more than £430K through GoFundMe, Louise fears they will not have enough money to fund their hospital costs and is again appealing to kind strangers for help.

She said: “We have come all of this way, made all these sacrifices and now they don’t think he’s stable enough to get on the trial.

“We went from having hope to having it all snatched away.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has helped us. We have so much support from people helping us to fundraise. Without them, we’d have to sell our house.

“But we don’t know what our final bill is going to be. We’ve been here for a week and it’s cost £270,000. It’s just terrifying.”

Louise, who has been in and out of hospital wards with George for the last nine months, says that, despite their harrowing experience, she has no regrets, as they had to do everything they could to try and save him.

Now their focus is on bringing him home.

Her husband Matt said: “To come all this way and for it to end this way has just been devastating.

“Now we just want to get him home. We don’t regret coming, we regret that it didn’t work out, but we had to come out here.

“It’s been a tough and indescribable time of despair, but we’ve had so much love.

“If love could heal George we’d be in a very different position.

“We just need to get him stabilised now, but he’s a real fighter.

“Once he’s well enough, we want to get home, as he wants to be at school with his friends, play football, he wants to watch Arsenal.

“And we will do everything in our power to make sure he does just that.”

(Must Par) To give to George’s GoFundMe go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/GorgeousGeorgeOneBigFight