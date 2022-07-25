WEATHER WATCH: Scattered showers to continue but better weather on the way

It is to remain mostly cloudy this morning and quite breezy with scattered showers with a forecast for an improvement in the weather later.

However, it will be largely dry for the afternoon and evening as showers become isolated.

According to Met Éireann it will brighten up later too with sunny spells developing. Moderate to fresh northwest breezes will be strong for a time on some coasts, before easing mainly light by evening. Highest temperatures of 15 degrees in the northwest to 19 or 20 degrees in the southeast.

It is expected to be mainly dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells, with the isolated patch of mist about and the chance of the odd shower in the north.

However, it will be a little cooler tonight with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with a light northwest or variable breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with just the isolated shower about. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 or 19 degrees with a light northwest or variable breeze.

A good deal of dry weather is expected midweek, with it becoming wet again from Friday and over the weekend.