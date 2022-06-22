Search

22 Jun 2022

Big sprint targets under the microscope for Highfield Princess

Big sprint targets under the microscope for Highfield Princess

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 12:55 PM

John Quinn will give his mare Highfield Princess options over a variety of sprinting trips following her gallant run in defeat in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Having won the 1895 Duke of York Stakes after triumphing on All-Weather Finals day over seven furlongs, Quinn is now considering dropping the five-year-old down to the minimum distance for the Nunthorpe in August.

Highfield Princess is also in contention for the July Cup and the Prix Maurice de Gheest but wherever she goes next, the Malton handler would like sufficient ease in the ground.

“She’s absolutely fine, she ran very well,” said Quinn of his charge, who was only beaten a length and a half into sixth place on Saturday.

“I was getting excited a furlong out, I was very pleased with her.

“We wouldn’t mind a drop of rain wherever she goes next. I wouldn’t like to run her on ground too quick.

“She’s in the July Cup, we’ve put her in the Nunthorpe as she’s got quicker, she’s in the Maurice de Gheest.

“She’s definitely got quicker, undoubtedly, so we’re really pleased with her.”

Quinn only sent one other horse to Ascot with Mr Wagyu another to perform with credit when finishing fourth in the Wokingham.

“He’s in the Scurry in Ireland in about three weeks, he’ll probably go there and on to the Stewards’ Cup from there,” said Quinn.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media