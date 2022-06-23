Frankie Dettori not riding for John Gosden at Newmarket on Saturday

Frankie Dettori will not be riding for John and Thady Gosden at Newmarket on Saturday.

While the Italian will be at HQ to ride the Ralph Beckett-trained Lezoo in the Listed Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies’ Stakes, owned by his friend Marc Chan, his name does not appear alongside two Gosden-trained runners on the card.

Having ridden both Sunray Major and Stowel for the majority of their careers, the former will be the mount of James Doyle in the Criterion Stakes with Robert Havlin on the latter in the Fred Archer Stakes.

The news comes after a testing Royal Ascot meeting for the Gosdens and Dettori.

Dettori came in for pointed criticism from Gosden senior following his ride on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup, and in the next race when the Queen’s Saga failed by a head to catch Thesis in the Britannia Stakes.

While it is not unusual for Dettori to miss the midweek action, he was expected to pick up where he left off this weekend.

Dettori’s manager Peter Burrell told the PA news agency: “We’re in the dark and searching for answers like everybody else.”

Gosden helped get Dettori’s career back on track following his split with Godolphin and the pair have enjoyed tremendous success.

The likes of Enable, Stradivarius, Golden Horn and Palace Pier have all helped keep Dettori at the top table, and on Friday the pair struck in the Coronation Stakes with Inspiral.

Betfair have opened a book on who will be the next retained rider at Clarehaven Stables, should Dettori be replaced.

Having partnered Nashwa to success in the Prix de Diane for the Gosdens on Sunday, Hollie Doyle has been installed as favourite at 4-11 ahead of James Doyle (no relation) and Colin Keane at 7-1.

“Off the back of reports that Frankie Dettori won’t be riding any of the Gosden runners in Newmarket, we have offered betting on who would replace him as stable jockey should the Calrehaven team wish to do so,” said Betfair spokesman Barry Orr.

“With John Gosden having spoken so effusively about Hollie Doyle and her considerable talent on more than one occasion, she is a red-hot favourite to land the plum job that would see her and her husband, Tom Marquand, become the first power couple of Newmarket.

“Irish champion Colin Keane is also an interesting proposition, but it could take a lot to lure him away from Ger Lyons.”