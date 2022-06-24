Search

24 Jun 2022

Superlative option for unbeaten juvenile Lion Of War

Superlative option for unbeaten juvenile Lion Of War

Next month’s Superlative Stakes at Newmarket is a potential target for Lion Of War after he maintained his unbeaten record in spectacular style at Newcastle on Thursday.

Less than a fortnight after making an impressive debut at Leicester, the Mark and Charlie Johnston-trained colt put his rivals to the sword at Gosforth Park to double his tally with a 10-length success.

Despite being a son of Qatar Racing’s four-time Group One winner Roaring Lion, who died of colic two years ago, Lion Of War was snapped up by the team’s racing manager David Redvers for the bargain price of 7,000 guineas at Tattersalls in October, which now looks money extremely well spent.

“He couldn’t do any more than he’s done the last two days. It’s impossible to gauge just how good he is, but all the signs are very promising,” said Redvers.

“He wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea walking towards them (at the sales), but was very like his dad from the side and had a huge amount of quality, so we decided to take a punt and it’s worked out.

“We’re looking at the Superlative, but there are lots of options in July and we’ve also got Goodwood as a possibility, so we’ll let Charlie and Mark fathom out what’s the best place for him.

“If he goes to Newmarket it would be three quick runs, but he seems to be handling it all and you could argue he didn’t really have a run at Newcastle – he just stretched his legs.

“It’s bittersweet with the Roaring Lion connection, but it’s wonderful.”

