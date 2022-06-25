Trueshan defies top weight to claim Northumberland Plate

Trueshan put up a remarkable display under top weight to win the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap at Newcastle.
Alan King’s Group One winner was carrying 10st 8lb and while he was the class act in the field, he was giving upwards of 19lb to his rivals.
Money came pouring in for Trueshan just before the off and he was sent off the 3-1 favourite under Hollie Doyle, despite him only running having been a late absentee from two races at Royal Ascot due to quick ground.
Doyle was niggling away over half a mile out to hold her position and as the runners fanned across the track, he looked booked for a place at best as Spirit Mixer was sent for home.
Trueshan knuckled down in the manner of the class act he is though, winning by half a length from Spirit Mixer with Solent Gateway third and Rajinsky fourth.
