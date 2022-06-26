Lowther outing is a possibility for Mawj

Mawj could be seen next in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on August 18.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained filly lost little in defeat at Royal Ascot when second to Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate in the Albany Stakes, with the winner and runner-up looking two youngsters of real potential.

A daughter of Exceed And Excel, Mawj had made a winning start to her career at Newmarket in May.

Meditate leads them all the way to the line in the Albany Stakes It's a 4th win of the week for Ryan Moore and yet another for Aiden O'Brien#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/cLcUTVAsqM — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 17, 2022

“The horses are running well. We had four winners on Saturday,” Bin Suroor said.

“Mawj is doing good, she came back well. I would like to see how she is in a week’s time. I think there is a race for her at York.

“I want to see how she is. She is tiny – not a big filly – and we don’t want to over-do her. We have to look after her, but she is a nice filly.”

Bin Suroor also confirmed stable star Real World on course for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday, having twice been second at the top level to Baaeed this season – mostly recently in the Queen Anne at the Royal meeting.

“Real World will go to Sandown. We will look for a Group One for him,” he said.