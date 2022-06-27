Lusail pencilled in for Prix Jean Prat

Lusail is being aimed at the Prix Jean Prat following his excellent run in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt found only the 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus a head too good in a pulsating finish to the Royal Ascot showpiece.

It was a step forward for the Mehmas three-year-old, who had been five and a quarter lengths adrift of Coroebus at Newmarket in the opening Classic of the season.

“He’s going to go to the Jean Prat in Deauville (on July 10). I’m delighted how he’s come out of the race, although he won’t go there if there’s any give in the ground. Hopefully it will be quick ground and on his last run he’ll go very well,” Hannon told Sky Sports Racing.

🏆 Kyprios wins the Gold Cup! Stradivarius just couldn't get up in time to challenge#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/nkVqjs2D8G — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 16, 2022

Hannon also went close to Gold Cup glory with Mojo Star – who has now finished second in the Derby, St Leger and Gold Cup.

“He’s a very good horse going forward, we’re going to take our time with him and see where we go from here,” he said. “It will probably be Goodwood (Cup) or we’ll look to the back end of the year, Doncaster Cups and going abroad.

“He’s beaten the best of them there (Ascot), he might have been slightly unlucky and needed the run a little bit but we were delighted with his run and he’s got a massive future.

“Anywhere from a mile and a half to two and a half – it’s sounds pretty strange, but he’s equally talented at all those trips.”

Hannon also had news of Coventry Stakes runner-up Persian Force, as he pointed towards the July Stakes at the Newmarket July Festival.

“He only got beaten a length, I’m a massive believer in him – he’s an extremely good horse,” he said.