28 Jun 2022

Plans fluid for Piz Badile following fine Curragh run

28 Jun 2022 5:06 PM

Connections of Piz Badile were pleased to see the smart colt get his season back on track by finishing a clear second in the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday.

Frankie Dettori was booked to ride Donnacha O’Brien’s Ballysax Stakes winner in the Derby at Epsom earlier this month, but he trailed home a well-beaten 12th of the 17 runners.

As a result the son of Ulysses lined up the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored Irish equivalent with something to prove, but showed his quality by beating all bar the impressive winner Westover, who had finished a luckless third at Epsom.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners the Niarchos family, said: “It was a very good run. He finished a lot closer to the winner than he had at Epsom, so that was very pleasing.

“We’ll just feel our way before announcing the programme. We’re chatting with Donnacha and we haven’t got his next race set in stone yet.

“We believe he’s a proper Group One horse and obviously we’d like to win a Group One with him this year.

“From the outset Donnacha felt he was a good horse and I’m glad the horse is proving it.”

Another high-class three-year-old who carries the Niarchos family’s Flaxman Stables colours is the Jessica Harrington-trained Discoveries.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman finished third behind the brilliant Inspiral when bidding to emulate her siblings Alpha Centauri and Alpine Star by winning the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She holds an entry in next week’s Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, but will not make the trip to the July Course.

“She definitely won’t be coming for the Falmouth, she’s having a break at the moment,” Cooper added.

“She ran a very good race at Royal Ascot, so hopefully it’s onwards and upwards.”

