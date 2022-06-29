Search

29 Jun 2022

Josh Moore firmly on the road to recovery after Haydock fall

Josh Moore firmly on the road to recovery after Haydock fall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 12:25 PM

Trainer Gary Moore reports son Josh to have made significant progress as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a fall at Haydock in April.

Moore sustained broken ribs, a broken leg, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back when parting company with Gleno at the sixth fence in a veterans’ chase on Merseyside.

As if those injuries were not enough, complications due to a chest infection meant he spent several weeks in critical care.

Almost three months on from the initial fall, the 30-year-old remains in hospital, but Moore senior believes he is finally well on the road to recovery.

“He’s not a normal person, is he? He wanted to get better as quickly as he could and get out (of hospital). As well as he’s being looked after, he’s been in there 12 weeks now, which is a long time for anyone,” said the Cisswood Stables handler.

“He’s improved a lot. He’s walking and talking and he even did my declarations for me on Sunday morning, which just amazed me and proves he has no brain damage – he’s back to normal.

“It has been slow progress and it will be slow progress, but it’s progress, which is the main thing.”

While still unsure when his son will return home, Moore is just relieved the worst appears to be behind him.

He added: “That’s something we don’t really know. If he turned up in a taxi tomorrow morning it wouldn’t surprise me! He’s done a few things that he shouldn’t have done already at the hospital.

“When he’ll be out of hospital, I don’t really know, but the sooner the better.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media