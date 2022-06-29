Search

29 Jun 2022

Prix Jean Prat a back-up option for Perfect Power

29 Jun 2022 3:25 PM

July Cup favourite Perfect Power has the option of an outing at Deauville should he not take his chance in the six-furlong showpiece at Newmarket.

Already a three-time Group One winner, the impressive Commonwealth Cup victor is in the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs on Sunday week, although a trip to Headquarters is the favoured route.

The Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum-owned three-year-old was successful at Deauville last year, when winning the Prix Morny.

“Perfect Power is in the July Cup and the Prix Jean Prat as well the day after,” said Fahey.

“It is pretty easy trying to find the route he’ll go, but hopefully he’ll get to the July Cup. We’ll see.

“We have to see how it shapes up.”

Perfect Power won on his only try over seven furlongs on his return to action in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury in April, before finding a mile beyond him in the 2000 Guineas.

He bounced back at the Royal meeting, beating 19 rivals with some ease, justifying Fahey’s opinion that he should be kept to sprint trips thereafter.

He added: “He is a sprinter, as we found out at Newmarket. We’ve got him in the seven-furlong race at Deauville on the Sunday (July 10) as well. He is in good form, has come out of the race great and we are very happy with him.”

Fahey is also mulling over options for The Ridler, a shock 50-1 winner of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Steve Bradley-owned son of Australian sire Brazen Beau kept on strongly over the minimum trip and will now likely be saved for a back-end campaign.

“Both horses are fine and they have come out of their races great,” added the Musley Bank handler.

“When you are a Group Two winner, the Prix Morny is the route to go.

“Generally the Norfolk winner ends up there and you can see why – he will have to carry a penalty in the July Stakes and things like that, so we will probably aim The Ridler at that. He has had four runs, so a little break would do no harm.

“I know the owner is very keen and I’d be very keen, to go to the Breeders’ Cup in America, so we will work back from there. You can’t really compare the two horses. Both have natural speed.”

