Wodao in the frame for Goodwood after Tipperary success

Wodao just got the verdict in a terrific finish to the Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes.

Twice behind The Antarctic in five previous starts this season, Donnacha O’Brien’s got his revenge on the Aidan O’Brien runner on this occasion.

Eighth in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Gavin Ryan-ridden winner had been front rank throughout the Listed affair, in which The Antarctic did not get the best of starts.

Ryan Moore did his best to get the 10-11 favourite on terms, but while he battled all the way he just failed as Wodao prevailed by a nose from Ardad’s Great, with the market leader a short-head back in third.

“He is a tough horse, tries his best and I think he is improving,” O’Brien said of his 5-4 winner.

“He didn’t get an easy lead today and was hassled on the front and that started to bite in the last half-furlong.

“He is uncomplicated, has plenty pace and is very genuine so we jumped and let him at it. There was very little between him and The Antarctic and my two-year-olds are improving with every run so it is good to see him do that.

“He is a solid, fast horse, we’ll have plenty fun with him and there is the Molecomb Stakes over five furlongs at Goodwood which we will look at next.”

La Dolce Vita made it a two-year-old double for O’Brien and Ryan when staying on strongly to take the Glenvale Stud Race from O’Brien senior’s Hans Andersen, who came home nicely once the penny dropped for the 450,000gns Frankel colt on his racecourse bow.

A daughter of Caravaggio, the 15-8 favourite was getting off the mark at the fourth attempt, and her trainer said: “She did it well, handled the ground and is a very decent filly. She stayed the trip well and it is nice to get a win into her.

“There was no pace, they quickened up well and the runner-up obviously ran on well but it is hard around here if you don’t have a previous run.

“I thought it would take a very good one to beat her first time out, like dad’s was (Deneuve). We’ll step back up to stakes company next and she could go for the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown.”