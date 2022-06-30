Search

30 Jun 2022

Verry Elleegant pencilled in for European debut at Deauville

Verry Elleegant pencilled in for European debut at Deauville

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 10:55 AM

Verry Elleegant could make her first European start in August as her new trainer considers a bid for the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

Previously a sensation in Australia, connections surprised racing fans in April when sending the mare to continue her career at the Chantilly stable of Francis-Henri Graffard, citing a lack of opportunities in the southern hemisphere as the reason for the move.

Under the care of Chris Waller, Verry Elleegant won 11 Group One races over a range of distances from seven furlongs to two miles, including the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot were both mentioned as possible targets and moving the six-year-old to a European base was seen as the way forward.

Graffard has picked up where Waller left off and has an eye on Deauville’s Prix Rothschild as a starting point, a Group One event run over a mile for fillies and mares.

Only once Verry Elleegant, a winner over trips varying from seven furlongs to two miles, has made her first start in France will Graffard begin to plot the rest of her campaign.

“She is well, she might be ready for the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on August 2,” said Graffard.

“That will be her first start and then we will take it from there.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media