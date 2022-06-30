Search

30 Jun 2022

French Derby hero Vadeni heads six chasing Eclipse crown

French Derby hero Vadeni heads six chasing Eclipse crown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 11:55 AM

Classic heroes Vadeni and Native Trail are among six runners declared for a fascinating renewal of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

Jean-Claude Rouget’s Vadeni is a hot favourite for the midsummer showpiece following a brilliant display in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly at the start of June.

The Churchill colt, who will be ridden by Christophe Soumillon, is bidding to become the first French-trained winner of the Eclipse since Javelot in 1960.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Native Trail needs no introduction, having carried all before him as Europe’s champion juvenile last season.

He maintained his unbeaten record on his return to action in Newmarket’s Craven Stakes – and while he found stablemate Coroebus too strong in the 2000 Guineas, he went one better in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh and tests the water over a mile and a quarter for the first time this weekend.

The older brigade is headed by Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge, who looked every inch a top-class performer in the making when winning the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over this course and distance in May.

He was a warm order to successfully graduate to Group One level in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, but odds-on backers had their fingers burnt as he was beaten a length by State Of Rest.

John Gosden fires a twin assault, with Mishriff and Lord North both declared.

The globetrotting Mishriff was third in last year’s Eclipse, but needs to bounce back from a disappointing defence of his crown in the Saudi Cup, while James Doyle takes over from Frankie Dettori aboard Lord North, who was last of five in the Prince of Wales’s.

The small but select field is completed by another Group One winner in the William Haggas-trained Alenquer, who was last seen toughing out victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media