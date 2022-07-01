Search

01 Jul 2022

Artorius pleases in Newmarket spin before July Cup bid

01 Jul 2022

Jamie Spencer teamed up with his Darley July Cup mount Artorius on the July Course on Friday morning.

The Australian sprinter, trained by Anthony and Sam Freedman, finished with a late flourish in the Platinum Jubilee to claim third behind the Godolphin duo of Naval Crown and Creative Force.

Unlike his compatriot and King’s Stand winner Nature Strip, Artorius has stayed in the UK in an attempt to become the first Australian winner of the race.

He worked with the Harry Eustace-trained Ancient Times, with the pair finishing upsides after four furlongs.

“The work went really well. They just went four furlongs and quickened up the last 400 yards. He really started to hit top gear the last 100 yards,” said Sam Freedman.

“A really good part of his attitude is that he never overdoes it and he conserves his energy. That was as good as I’ve seen him work for a while. He seemed to handle the track well enough.

“If anything he has probably improved a tad for the run as he hadn’t run since March. He is now in an established routine and we hope he can improve again on his next start.

“The stiffer the finish at Newmarket will be better for him as that is when he is doing his best work and horses up on the speed are tiring.

“A slightly smaller field is probably not as ideal as I do think he does enjoying being among them but if they go a good tempo, which they usually do over here, then he can settle and finish off well.”

News

