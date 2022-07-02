Search

02 Jul 2022

Free Wind lands Lancashire Oaks despite trouble in running

Free Wind lands Lancashire Oaks despite trouble in running

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 4:02 PM

Free Wind overcame a troubled passage to land the bet365 Lancashire Oaks for jockey Robert Havlin and trainers John and Thady Gosden.

The four-year-old had been on a steep upward curve at the end of last season and signed off with a seven-length win in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

Sent off the 11-4 joint-favourite despite having her first run for 296 days, she looked a little tapped for speed three furlongs out as the pace quickened.

At the head of affairs was Jim Crowley on Roger Varian’s Group One winner Eshaada, but attempting to poke up their inside was Havlin on the eventual winner.

Crowley’s mount moved back towards the rails though, causing Havlin to snatch up on Free Wind, who gave the rails a hefty bump.

Eshaada also lost plenty of momentum and that left William Haggas’ Sea La Rosa seemingly with the race at her mercy.

Free Wind was not to be denied though, and once Havlin got her back on an even keel, she quickened up smartly to win by two and a quarter lengths.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media